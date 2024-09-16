Notre Dame loses starting linemen Ashton Craig, Jordan Botelho to season-ending injuries

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 14 Notre Dame at Purdue WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - SEPTEMBER 14: Trainers help injured Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Ashton Craig (70) off the field during the college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 14, 2024, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No. 17 Notre Dame righted itself with a 66–7 blowout win over Purdue one week after being upset by Northern Illinois. However, the Fighting Irish suffered some costly injuries in the game, losing two starting lineman for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Center Ashton Craig sustained a left knee injury when his leg was rolled up on in the second quarter. The sophomore started the Irish's final three games of last season and the first three of this year. Right guard Billy Schrauth also suffered an ankle injury that will sideline him for several weeks, but he is expected to return this season.

On the defensive side, end Jordan Botelho injured his right knee against Purdue. In Notre Dame's first three games, the senior compiled 12 tackles with a sack and two quarterback hurries. Botelho was also hurt in the second quarter while rushing around Purdue tackle Corey Stewart, falling to the ground and immediately grabbing his right knee. He had to be carted off the field.

"Jordan Botelho’s a great player who was playing his best ball since I’ve been here," said coach Marcus Freeman. "You feel awful for him, but you have to continue to move forward, right? That’s why you have depth. You have guys that are prepared and ready to step up."

Freshman Boubacar Traore will take Botelho's place on the Notre Dame defense, while junior Pat Coogan will start at center. Junior Rocco Spindler will replace Schrauth at right guard.

The Fighting Irish (2–1) will next host Miami (Ohio) for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday.