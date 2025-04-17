Notre Dame QB Steve Angeli reportedly entering transfer portal

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - APRIL 12: Steve Angeli #18 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish throws the ball during the 94th Annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Game at Notre Dame Stadium on April 12, 2025 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The player who many assumed would be Notre Dame’s starting quarterback in 2025 is hitting the transfer portal.

According to CBS Sports, Steve Angeli is expected to explore a transfer away from Notre Dame. That means the Irish will start either CJ Carr or Kenny Minchey in Week 1 barring a late addition via the spring transfer window.

Angeli served as Riley Leonard's backup during the 2024 season as Notre Dame made it to the national championship game. Angeli appeared in 11 games and was 24-of-36 passing for 268 yards and three touchdowns. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

One of those pass attempts came in the national title loss to Ohio State. Angeli threw a pass on a fake punt play that went through his receiver’s hands and fell incomplete.

In Notre Dame’s Orange Bowl semifinal win over Penn State, Angeli saw playing time after Leonard’s head hit the turf. Before Leonard was cleared of a concussion and returned to the game, Angeli was 6-of-7 passing for 44 yards.

Before the 2024 season, Angeli started Notre Dame’s 40-8 Sun Bowl win over Oregon State at the end of 2023. He was 15-of-19 for 232 yards and three touchdowns in that game.

With Angeli likely heading to another school, the Irish will turn to a pair of four-star recruits. Minchey was a member of the 2023 recruiting class and ranked as the No. 12 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 209 player overall. Carr was a member of the 2024 recruiting class and was the top player in the state of Michigan. He was the No. 4 pro-style QB in the class and the No. 50 player overall.