Now that Deshaun Watson isn't performing on the field, will the Browns finally care about what he allegedly does off it?

DeShaun Watson has profited handsomely from the question of whether one’s talent outweighs one’s problems.

His ability to play quarterback in the NFL — or expected ability to play quarterback in the NFL — allowed his professional career to survive lawsuits from, and accusations of sexual misconduct by, nearly two dozen massage therapists in Houston.

Despite ugly, troubling details and a looming NFL suspension, Cleveland shipped three first-round draft picks, one third rounder and two fourth-round picks to the Texans in exchange for Watson. The Browns then signed Watson to a fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million deal.

It was the ultimate sign of talent trumping everything. Even in the NFL, where shame doesn’t exist, it was a breathtaking, bottomline deal.

That second (or whatever number) chance for Watson was based off his play in Houston, most notably his 2020 season where he completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns (against just seven picks) and rushed for 444 yards and three more scores. The guy could play.

It’s uncertain whether he can anymore.

To say this deal was a disaster for Cleveland is an understatement. And if there is one thing the Browns know about it's disasters. A desperate franchise made a desperate move, willing to torch any sense of morality for the promise of playoff success courtesy of a true franchise quarterback.

Instead, Watson managed to play in just six games in each of his first two seasons in Cleveland, never delivering the sustained level he did in Houston. His yards per attempt for the Texans was 8.3. In Cleveland it's just 6.2.

On Sunday, he was flat out bad in a season-opening loss to Dallas — 24 of 45 for 169 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The Browns lost 33-17. Many Cleveland fans booed him in the first half and left in the third quarter.

Then, on Monday, Watson got hit with a fresh sexual assault and battery lawsuit stemming from an alleged incident in 2020 when he was still in Houston. The accusations are similar to past ones.

So ... now that Watson isn't performing on the field, will the Browns finally care about what he allegedly does off it?

ProFootballTalk printed details from Watson’s contract Monday that suggest it is possible for Cleveland to take action. The applicable part:

“Player hereby represents and warrants (except as otherwise disclosed to club in writing), as of the date hereof, that (1) Player has not been charged with, indicted for, convicted of or pled nolo contendre to any felony and/or misdemeanor involving fraud or moral turpitude, (ii) Player has not engaged in conduct which could subject him to a charge, indictment or conviction of any such offense, and (iii) no circumstances exist that would prevent Player’s continuing availability to the Club for duration of this Contract.”

In other words, did Watson disclose “to the club in writing” this alleged incident, which is now subject to a lawsuit. If he did, then he is in accordance with the contract. If not, perhaps he isn’t.

Watson is still owed over $130 million and has a reported cap hit over the next two seasons of $73 million. If he was playing like he once did, then Cleveland wouldn’t care how many more cases came down the line.

He isn’t though.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski cited poor pass protection as a reason Watson struggled against the Cowboys. “He got hit way too often,” Stefanski said. “We can’t let that happen to him.”

True, but that’s what happens in football when you give away six draft picks — including three first rounders — that could have been used to build the offensive line. Additionally, free agent spending is limited because so much money is tied up on Watson.

If a quarterback is going to get that much … he has to be great enough to overcome other deficiencies.

Right now, Watson hasn’t done that and his acquisition and contract in Cleveland is one of the worst in NFL history.

Talent, and the promise of that talent, saved Watson for a long time. This is a new day, though, with a new allegation that Cleveland might actually care about this time.