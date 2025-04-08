Nuggets fire head coach Michael Malone: Report

Timberwolves Nuggets Basketball Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
By Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Sports

The Denver Nuggets have fired head coach Michael Malone, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Nuggets are 47-32 this season and sit in fourth place in the Western Conference standings with just three games remaining in the season.

Malone was hired in 2015 and won an NBA championship with Denver in 2023. In 10 seasons with the Nuggets, Malone has a 471-327 record.

This breaking news story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!