NYC Mayor Eric Adams indicted on bribery and fraud charges. What led to the indictment — and what could happen next.

Eric Adams FILE - New York City mayor Eric Adams speaks to members of the press at a news conference in New York, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (Seth Wenig/AP)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on five federal criminal charges of bribery and wire fraud. The indictment detailing the charges was unsealed Thursday morning.

Adams maintained his innocence, telling reporters on Thursday after the indictment was made public to “wait and hear our side of the story.”

It comes just hours after FBI agents searched Gracie Mansion, the official residence of Adams early Thursday morning to seize his phone.

Adams’s attorney, Alex Spiro, said the search was an unnecessary show of force. “They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in,” Spiro said in a statement.

City Hall has been thrust into crisis in recent weeks following high-level resignations within the Democratic mayor's administration, amid multiple federal probes that have been ongoing for several months.

Four higher-level resignations within the Adams administration have been announced within the past month, including the city's police commissioner, the mayor's chief counsel, the city's health commissioner and the schools chancellor.

What are the federal charges against Adams?

Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Federal Program Bribery, and to Receive Campaign Contributions by Foreign Nationals

Wire Fraud

Solicitation of a Contribution by a Foreign National

Solicitation of a Contribution by a Foreign National

Bribery

Read the indictment here:

What happened Wednesday night?

News of Adams’s indictment was made public late Wednesday. He denied any wrongdoing.

“I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target — and a target I became," Adams said in a video statement released Wednesday night. "If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.”

He is now the first sitting mayor of New York City to face criminal charges.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, became the most prominent elected official to call for Adams’s resignation on Wednesday.

"I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City," Ocasio-Cortez said on X. "The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening gov function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration. For the good of the city, he should resign."

What led to the indictment?

One of several federal investigations honing in on Adams's administration focuses on his mayoral campaign in 2021 and whether it conspired with the Turkish government to conceal foreign campaign contributions, which are illegal in the U.S.

Agents were also looking into whether Adams pressured the city’s fire commissioner to approve a high-rise building for the Turkish consulate, despite safety concerns. Investigators were also looking into flight upgrades they believe Adams received from Turkish Airlines.

Here’s what could happen next

While Adams said Thursday he plans to stay on the job, if he were to leave office, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams would take Adams's place and would have three days to set a date for a special election to choose a new mayor.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh this page for updates.