ON-LOCATION: Super Bowl Stat Nerd + Best prop bets with Nate Tice

Super Bowl week is officially here and we have already seen a record number of bets placed on the big game this weekend. But we are here to tell you there's more to place and more money to make. The Athletic and Yahoo's very own Nate Tice joins Matt Harmon ON-LOCATION at Radio Row in Las Vegas for a special Super Bowl edition of Stat Nerd.

The two provide the stats you need to know for every angle of the game. What are the mismatches when the 49ers have the ball? Who is the X-factor for the Chiefs going against the 49ers defense? The two trade stats 'secret list' style to predict how the game will unfold.

The two then share their favorite prop bets and build the perfect parlay for Sunday and end the show by sharing their final score and predictions for Super Bowl LVIII:

0:32 - Super Bowl week is upon us (but all we want to talk about is mock drafts)

3:55 - How they got here: Kansas City Chiefs

9:43 - How they got here: San Francisco 49ers

13:30 - Stat Nerd takes on the Super Bowl matchup

14:05 - When the Chiefs have the ball stats: KC running game vs. SF rush defense

21:05 - When the Chiefs have the ball stats: KC passing game vs. SF pass defense

32:05 - When the 49ers have the ball stats: SF rushing game vs. KC rush defense

41:45 - When the 49ers have the ball stats: SF passing offense vs. KC pass defense

47:25 - Matt and Nate's favorite prop bets, parlays and Super Bowl score prediction

