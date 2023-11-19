Packers running back Aaron Jones carted to locker room with knee injury vs. Chargers

Green Bay Packers v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 12: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

Green Bay Packers star running back Aaron Jones left Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a knee injury. Jones sustained the injury near the end of the second quarter, and was holding his knee before leaving the field.

Jones was evaluated in the blue medical tent on the sideline, and was carted the locker room. He held a hand up for fans as he left the field.

The Packers confirmed Jones sustained a knee injury. He is considered questionable to return to the contest.

This story will be updated.

