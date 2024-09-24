Panic Meter: Anthony Richardson, Miami Dolphins, all the TEs + Waiver Wire pickups | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Scott Pianowski,Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Week 3 is in the books and oh my there's a lot of panic on these fantasy streets. Dalton Del Don joins Scott Pianowski for another edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' to answer all of your listener submissions. The duo examines the situations for Anthony Richardson, Brandon Aiyuk and the entire TE position.

To end the show, the two discuss the hottest names on the waiver wire and help you prioritize the players you need to target this week to add to your roster:

(1:00) - Scott's monologue on MNF games: JAX@BUF + WSH@CIN

(6:45) - People's Panic Meter submissions: Anthony Richardson, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Garrett Wilson, Brandon Aiyuk, JSN, Xavier Worthy

(32:45) - People's Panic Meter submissions: All of the tight ends

(48:25) - Waiver Wire Connections: Players you need to target this week

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!