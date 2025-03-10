Panthers get edge Patrick Jones II

Arizona Cardinals v Minnesota Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 01: Pat Jones II #91 of the Minnesota Vikings readies for play against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Cardinals 23-22. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Carolina Panthers reached a two-year, $20 million deal with edge rusher Patrick Jones II on Monday, according to the NFL Network.

Jones had 39 total tackles and seven sacks, both of which were career-highs, last season with the Vikings.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!