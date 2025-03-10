Panthers get edge Patrick Jones II

The Carolina Panthers reached a two-year, $20 million deal with edge rusher Patrick Jones II on Monday, according to the NFL Network.
Jones had 39 total tackles and seven sacks, both of which were career-highs, last season with the Vikings.
