Panthers get edge Patrick Jones II

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 01: Pat Jones II #91 of the Minnesota Vikings readies for play against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Cardinals 23-22. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers reached a two-year, $20 million deal with edge rusher Patrick Jones II on Monday, according to the NFL Network.

Jones had 39 total tackles and seven sacks, both of which were career-highs, last season with the Vikings.