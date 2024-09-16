Panthers reportedly benching No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, starting Andy Dalton in Week 3

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Two weeks of Bryce Young was enough for Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales and GM Dan Morgan. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are benching Young, their former No. 1 overall pick and will start veteran Andy Dalton.

