Paris Olympics: Léon Marchand wins gold again, setting up unprecedented double

Paris 2024 - Swimming 31 July 2024, France, Paris: Olympics, Paris 2024, 200 m butterfly, men, final, Leon Marchand from France celebrates after the final. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa (Photo by Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images) (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

By Henry Bushnell, Yahoo Sports

PARIS — Léon Marchand ignited the Paris Olympics once again with a stunning last 50 meters in the 200-meter butterfly on Wednesday, and a rousing win over Hungarian star Kristof Milak.

Marchand was slow off the blocks, and trailed Milak, the world record holder, by 0.64 seconds at the 50-meter mark. He trailed by 0.60 at the midway point. He trailed by 0.74 at the 150, and didn’t seem to have quite enough amid a grueling four-day stretch — which includes an unprecedented Wednesday night double.

But he ripped past Milak over the last length of the pool, and won in an Olympic record time of 1:51.21.

