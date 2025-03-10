Patriots reach 2-year deal with QB Josh Dobbs to back up Drake Maye: Report

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 5: Josh Dobbs #5 of the 49ers throws a practice pass during a timeout in the first half of the San Francisco 49ers versus the Arizona Cardinals NFL football game at State Farm Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images) (Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Patriots have their backup quarterback. Josh Dobbs reached a two-year deal with New England on Monday afternoon, his agent confirmed. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the deal is worth $8 million with $3.8 million fully guaranteed.

Dobbs has bounced around the league in recent years, with stops in Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Arizona and Minnesota, but spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers. He'll back up Drake Maye this fall in New England.

Dobbs was drafted in the fourth round by the Steelers in 2017.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!