Patriots reportedly trading QB Mac Jones to Jaguars

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The New England Patriots are trading embattled quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones, 25, struggled mightily under Bill Belichick during the 2023 season, but will get a fresh start as a backup in Jacksonville.

This story will be updated.

