People's Panic Meter + top waiver wire pickups for Week 5

The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and of course there's a lot of panic amongst fantasy owners after a weird Week 4 in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through the top submissions and provide clarity and comfort for as many fantasy owners as possible. For some, it truly might be time to panic:

2:15 - Is the return of Johnathan Taylor imminent?

7:52 - People's Panic Meter Week 4

12:53 - Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa and Raheem Mostert

20:15 - New Orleans Saints: How does Derek Carr injury hurt skill players?

23:30 - Cleveland Browns WR Elijah Moore: Time to drop?

27:25- New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson: Is he still a viable RB2?

31:52 - Bengals offense: Is it time for Joe Burrow to take a seat?

38:50 - Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle: When will the targets come?

42:00 - Jaguars offense: When is this offense going to smash?

45:40 - Steelers offense: Is it time to abandon ship?

46:11 - Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy: Can we finally admit this isn't working?

47:48 - Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs: Do they know how to use him?

51:10 - Andy's Top 5 waiver wire pickups for Week 3

57:21 - Time to pickup and play Zach Wilson in superflex?

