Pete Rose reinstated & Paul Skenes joins Team USA | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Pete Rose is now Hall of Fame eligible. Commissioner Manfred made a huge rule change, Tuesday, which now reinstates Rose and makes him eligible for the Hall of Fame. What exactly happened, what does this mean going forward and will he get in? Jake and Jordan have plenty of thoughts.

Paul Skenes is joining Team USA. Skenes announced Tuesday that he will be pitching for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic in 2026. He joins Aaron Judge on the roster. The guys breakdown what this means for Team USA and the potential of other stars joining as well.

Javier Báez is back. Jake and Jordan discuss the new and improved Javier Báez this season. Plus, a recap of a wild Tuesday night in the MLB.

Take a mid-week break and come on over to the Baseball Bar-B-Cast.

