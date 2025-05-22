Peyton Manning 'heartbroken' as Colts, NFL family express grief over death of owner Jim Irsay

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 08: Peyton Manning and Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, pose for photos during a ceremony retiring Manning's jersey during the halftime of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay died on Wednesday at 65 years old.

His death arrived as a shock to many and prompted an outpouring of grief from members of the Colts family and the broader NFL.

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, who played for Irsay and brought the Colts their first and only Super Bowl victory while representing Indianapolis, wrote on Instagram Wednesday night that he is "heartbroken."

He wrote his message alongside a photo of himself standing next to Irsay after the Colts drafted him in 1998.

"I am heartbroken to hear about Jim Irsay's passing," Manning wrote. "He was an incredibly generous and passionate owner and I will always be indebted to him for giving me my start in the NFL. His love for the Colts and the city of Indy was unmatched.

"His impact on the players who played for him will not be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone in the Colts community. He will be missed. Jim, rest in peace my friend, #18."

Reggie Wayne, one of the Colts' most prominent pass-catchers during the Manning era, also shared his grief on social media.

This hurts my soul.... https://t.co/wpK1fPD3jW — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) May 21, 2025

Rest In Power J.I. "Big Man" — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) May 21, 2025

As did T.Y. Hilton and several other players who have played under Irsay.

Please don’t ask me if I’m ok. Cuz I’m not. Thank You Sooo Much Mr.Irsay. I will forever hold our talks close to my heart. Love You! RIP Mr.Irsay 🥹🥹🥹🥹😢😢 pic.twitter.com/EeOh5lmec5 — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) May 22, 2025

Thinking of the Irsay family during this time of loss. I’ll remember the great leader you were and the spirit you continually kept. Say hello to my dad 🙏🏾 https://t.co/vMAmF0B8lU — Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) May 22, 2025

A generous man that LOVED his Family, Community and Football team.



Jim Irsay will truly be missed. 🖤🕊️ https://t.co/HqHPNAVLsl — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) May 21, 2025

Bruce Arians was the interim coach for the Colts during the 2012 season. He wrote Wednesday night that he "lost a great friend and one of my favorite owners."

Teams from around the league also issued statements of grief and condolences.

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on the passing of Colts Owner Jim Irsay: pic.twitter.com/cVFuauDVf4 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 22, 2025

We join the NFL community in offering our condolences to the Indianapolis Colts and the Irsay family on the passing of Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay.



Jim made significant contributions to the game during his 50-plus years with the franchise and was a true steward of the NFL.… https://t.co/o6ked19M72 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 22, 2025

We join the @NFL community in mourning the passing of @Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay.



Mr. Irsay’s vibrant personality, love of the game and dedication to his team & community will be remembered throughout the NFL.#BroncosCountry sends its deepest sympathies to the Irsay family,… https://t.co/LEoMmH8uKw — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 22, 2025

A cause of death was not revealed on Wednesday. A statement from the Colts announcing Irsay's death stated that he "passed away peacefully in his sleep” Wednesday afternoon.