PGA Championship Round 3 tee times: Jhonattan Vegas leads into the weekend at Quail Hollow

2025 PGA Championship - Round Two CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 16: Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela reacts to a missed putt during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images)
By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Jhonattan Vegas, he who has never finished in the top 20 at a major, is in the final pairing entering the weekend of the PGA Championship. He'll be paired with Matt Fitzpatrick, who won the 2022 U.S. Open.

While they're in the lead, there is a big group not far behind them — including top-ranked Scottie Scheffler.

Here is a look at the top of the leaderboard:

1. Jhonattan Vegas -8T2. Matt Fitzpatrick -6T2. Matthieu Pavon -6T2. Si Woo Kim -6T5. Scottie Scheffler -5T5. Max Homa -5

Who will take advantage of Moving Day at Quail Hollow Club? Here's a look at when everybody is going off on Saturday in North Carolina.

Round 3 tee times

All time ET

8:15 a.m. — Max Greyserman, Sam Burns8:25 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele8:35 a.m. — Michael Kim, Chris Kirk8:45 a.m. — David Puig, Bud Cauley8:55 a.m. — Elvis Smylie, Kevin Yu9:05 a.m. — Sergio Garcia, Brian Harman9:15 a.m. — Justin Lower, Tom Kim9:25 a.m. — Thorbjørn Olesen, Maverick McNealy9:35 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Rasmus Højgaard9:45 a.m. — Nico Echavarria, Harris English9:55 a.m. — Brian Campbell, Taylor Moore10:15 a.m. — Cam Young, Daniel Berger10:25 a.m. — Ben An, Collin Morikawa10:35 a.m. — Harry Hall, Austin Eckroat10:45 a.m. — Corey Conners, Nicolai Højgaard10:55 a.m. — Beau Hossler, Luke Donald11:05 a.m. — Matt Wallace, Tom McKibbin11: 15 a.m. — Wyndham Clark, Rafael Campos11:25 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton11:35 a.m. — Marco Penge, Lucas Glover11:45 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley11:55 a.m. — Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood12:15 p.m. — Adam Scott, Joe Highsmith12:25 p.m. — Eric Cole, Cam Davis12:35 p.m. — Tony Finau, Ben Griffin12:45 p.m. — Alex Noren, Ryo Hisatsune12:55 p.m. — Richard Bland, Davis Riley1:05 p.m. — Taylor Pendrith, Bryson DeChambeau1:15 p.m. — J.J. Spaun, Aaron Rai1:25 p.m. — Ryan Gerard, Garrick Higgo1:35 p.m. — Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy1:45 p.m. — J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre2:05 p.m. — Ryan Fox, Alex Smalley2:15 p.m. — Michael Thorbjornsen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout2:25 p.m. — Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler2:35 p.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim2:45 p.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Matthieu Pavon

How to watch the 2025 PGA Championship

Third Round

When: Saturday, May 17

Where: Quail Hollow Club | Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ESPN

TV Schedule

8 a.m. — 10 a.m. ET | ESPN+ 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. ET | ESPN, ESPN+ 1 p.m. — 7 p.m. ET | CBS, Paramount+

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!