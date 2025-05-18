Phillies closer José Alvarado suspended for 80 games after failing performance-enhancing drug test

Philadelphia Phillies closer José Alvarado has been suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball after failing a performance-enhancing drug test.
The suspension also will prevent him from pitching in the postseason.
This story will be updated.
