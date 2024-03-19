Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper 'confident' back won't impact Opening Day start

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper fields the ball during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Bryce Harper isn't concerned at all about his availability for Opening Day.

Even though the Philadelphia Phillies first baseman hasn't played in the last four spring training games due to back pain, he's confident he'll be good to go against the Atlanta Braves on March 28.

The 31 year old also hasn't recorded a home run and no RBIs so far, either.

"I feel pretty confident. I'm fine," he said.

Harper's injury occurred last Thursday when the Phillies faced the Boston Red Sox.

Harper said he spoke with Phillies manager Rob Thomson about how he was feeling after exiting the game, and it was the skipper who suggested Harper take it easy.

After returning from Tommy John surgery in 2023, Harper hit .293 with 21 home runs and 72 RBIs in 126 games. He also did so in the middle of changing positions, too.

Midway through last season, the Phillies moved Harper to first base to take advantage of his athleticism.

As such, Philadelphia would still like Harper to get more reps at first base, after transitioning from outfield last season.

"When I talked to Thomper, when I told him I was a little sore, he was like, 'All right, we'll just throw you down a little bit and pick you back up next week. We'll see where you're at,'" Harper said. "I said, 'If it's back field or big field, I'll get my at-bats.'"