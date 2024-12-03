Photos show New York, Pennsylvania residents digging their way out after Thanksgiving snowstorm batters Great Lakes region

Snow rests on top of a cow sculpture in Lowville, N.Y., on Sunday Dec, 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Cara Anna) (Cara Anna/AP)
By Yahoo News Photo Staff,Kate Murphy, Yahoo News

The Great Lakes region was hit with its first widespread lake-effect snow event of the season over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, with some areas getting between 3 and 5 feet of snow. The snow bands haven't let up, as they continue to dump snow on the region early this week.

Castorland, located in northern New York, has seen the most snow, with 65.9 inches, about 5 and a half feet.

Meanwhile, Erie, Pa., had one of the least snowy starts to the season on record, with 0.1 inches of snow through Thanksgiving. But on Friday, 22.6 inches of snow fell, making it an all-time calendar-day snow record, according to the Weather Channel.

The photos below show the massive amounts of snow that fell in the region — and people digging their way out.

