A pineapple express storm is about to drench California. Here's what that means.

Flood-Swept and Littered Los Angeles River Seen Before Powerful Storm Expected to Hit California LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 05: Motorists on the State Route 2 (SR 2) freeway are warned of severe weather and to avoid travel as a powerful storm slams into the West Coast on January 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. California is being inundated by a "Pineapple Express" storm, or atmospheric river, and a bomb cyclone, a rapidly rotating storm system, bringing heavy rain and wind, and the threat of widespread flooding and possible landslides near wildfire burn areas. Coastal areas may sustain damage and heavy snow is accumulating the mountains. The dangerous storm condition has prompted California Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) (David McNew/Getty Images)

California residents are bracing for the arrival of two atmospheric river storms, also known as a pineapple express, that are forecast to dump several inches of rain, and upper-elevation mountain snow, across the state over the coming week.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming weather pattern.

What is a pineapple express?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) defines atmospheric rivers as “narrow regions in the atmosphere that transport much of the moisture from the tropics to northern latitudes.”

When those bands of moisture originate in the tropical Pacific Ocean, in the vicinity of Hawaii, and focus their energy on the West Coast of the U.S. mainland , they are known as a "pineapple express."

Starting on Wednesday and lasting a week, two pineapple express storms will take aim at California, unleashing several inches of rain along with high winds.

Breathtaking satellite imagery of a stunning mid-latitude cyclone off the West Coast that will steer a significant atmospheric river into California tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/3hl49Wnq12 — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) January 30, 2024

“This is a true atmospheric river. A classic, moderate-to-strong atmospheric river,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain told reporters during a Tuesday webcast. “It is also a pineapple express-type atmospheric river.

Timing of the two storms

The upcoming storms will “affect all of California’s major population centers,” Swain said.

The first, which is due to arrive in Northern California on Wednesday and could bring two to four inches of rain in some locations, according to computer models, as well as winds measuring over 30 miles per hour.

Impacts from wind and rain appear likely on Wednesday into early Thursday. Wind Headlines and a Flood Watch are in effect. Keep up with forecast changes and stay safe! #cawx pic.twitter.com/LGnA5czhL7 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 30, 2024

“Storm number one will be moderate to strong. Nothing earth shattering. It won’t be any catastrophe, but it could cause fairly widespread urban and small stream flooding in Northern California,” Swain said, adding, “The heavier rains and the stronger winds with storm number one are probably going to be from the Monterey Bay area northward. So this will be a storm that affects the [San Francisco] Bay Area during the evening commute.”

GUSTY southerly winds will develop Wednesday into Thursday as the next storm system moves inland. Downed branches/weakened trees, difficult driving conditions, and power outages will be possible. Secure your loose outdoor objects!! pic.twitter.com/OE8fHEhUeA — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 30, 2024

Because the first storm will pack mostly warm air, only the higher mountain elevations are expected to see significant snowfall totals.

“It might be a different story with storm number two,” Swain said, noting that colder air will accompany the second dose of stormy weather that is expected to arrive in the state on Sunday.

“With the Sunday-Monday storm in the Sierra Nevada, there actually could be quite a bit more snowfall,” Swain said.

Storm number two is expected to wallop Southern California with “very heavy rainfall,” Swain said, and bring especially strong winds, as high as 70 miles per hour, to the northern part of the state.

Potential for flooding

The two storms will carry the risk of flooding, with the first threatening some urban and small stream areas that are often overwhelmed by extreme amounts of precipitation over a short period of time, Swain said.

“A good portion of what falls tomorrow could fall very quickly, which would increase the likelihood of some flooding in Northern California,” he added.

But the second storm is more concerning and will pose a greater risk to Southern California. A potentially record-breaking low pressure system will intensify as it approaches the coast on Sunday, dumping rain on ground already saturated from the first system.

An atmospheric river will begin to impact the Western U.S. tonight and produce widespread low elevation rain, heavy mountain snow, and gusty winds.



Follow your local office by visiting https://t.co/GWrG0hTRHN pic.twitter.com/ncBxXhV7Cn — National Weather Service (@NWS) January 30, 2024

“Southern California could get two to three times as much rain as Northern California [received in the first storm] from the second storm,” Swain said.

According to computer models, the Los Angeles region could see upward of 7 inches of rain before the second system passes on Wednesday. While some northern portions of the state could see even more than that amount of rain, the bulk of it will fall in Southern California from Sunday through Wednesday.