Pirates 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes pleads for robot umps after egregious missed call vs. Braves

Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 06: Ke'Bryan Hayes #13 of the Pittsburgh Pirates up to bat against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on August 06, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) (John Fisher/Getty Images)

Whenever a baseball player calls for robot umps, you can be sure of one thing: a blatantly obvious missed call that changed the complexion of an at-bat or even the entire game.

On Sunday, that player was Ke'Bryan Hayes, third baseman for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hayes was batting in the top of the eighth inning, facing Braves pitcher A.J. Minter with the bases empty. The Pirates were down 5-2 after giving up four runs in the previous inning, and were trying to cut that deficit before they ran out of time. With a 3-1 count, Hayes waited for the next pitch. What he saw was a ball. What he heard from home plate umpire Bill Miller was a strike.

Hayes posted his personal reaction to the call on social media after the game along with a screenshot of where the ball was when it was called a strike. He pleaded for MLB to install ABS, or automatic balls and strikes (which is currently being tested in Triple-A), as soon as possible.

Some umpires really don’t care. 3-1 call not even close. I hold him accountable after the game walking off the field and his response is “🤷🏽‍♂️ I gave you a chance to hit a homerun” that tells me you don’t care at all. No accountability. Bring the ABS please @MLB pic.twitter.com/sgncakv8v8 — KeBryan Hayes (@KeBryanHayes) September 10, 2023

A fan of Hayes posted a video of the call, and it's somehow worse when watched in real time.

It's rare for a baseball player to call out an umpire at all, so Hayes doing it on social media with such definitive language likely means he's pretty angry. He accused Miller of not caring about his job, and while it it's hard to argue with that after watching the video, it's fair to point out that it was the eighth inning of a game being played on a hot Sunday afternoon in Atlanta. Hayes was focused on trying to get on base after the Braves had scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh. The umpire was focused on ... well, you would hope it's his job of calling balls and strikes, but it may have been the copious amounts of sweating he was probably doing in that all-black uniform umpires are forced to wear.

Either way, it was a bad call, and it did change the at-bat significantly. He went from 3-1, looking for a strike since the pitcher won't want to hand out a walk, to 3-2, when the pitcher feels more freedom to throw outside the strike zone to deceive the hitter.

Hayes ended up striking out in that at-bat, and the Pirates went on to lose. Miller didn't cause that to happen (the Pirates don't typically need any outside help to do that), but he did make it a little harder for them to win.

But in the future, when the robot overlords come to take over baseball and rule it with their uncompromising computer logic, that missed call is why Hayes will be welcoming them with open arms.