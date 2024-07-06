The Pirates hit so many home runs off the Mets they ran out of fireworks

New York Mets v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 5: Rowdy Tellez #44 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning during the game against the New York Mets at PNC Park on July 5, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

You can probably tell from the score that the Pittsburgh Pirates' 14-2 win over the New York Mets was a slaughter. You could also probably tell from the amount of fireworks still at PNC Park after the game.

That amount would be zero. Because the Pirates used them all to celebrate hitting seven homers.

The Pirates announced the shortage during the bottom of the eighth inning, once they had scored 14 unanswered runs after the Mets took an early 2-0 lead:

The Pirates hit so many home runs tonight they ran out of fireworks pic.twitter.com/hboeVaeGYs — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 6, 2024

The home runs came courtesy of Rowdy Tellez (twice), Jack Suwinski, Bryan Reynolds (twice), Yasmani Grandal and Michael A. Taylor. Both of Tellez's and Reynolds' second homers were grand slams.

Three of the homers came off Mets starter Luis Severino and three more came off reliever Ty Adcock, who was left to wear it with New York already down 8-2 when he entered the game in the eighth inning. Adcock entered Friday with a 3.38 ERA and left it with the number at 14.54. His FIP, which uses home runs allowed as a major part of its formula, is similarly broken at 15.16.

Simply put, it was a fun time for Pirates fans, who also got to watch another stellar start from rookie sensation Paul Skenes. The flamethrower lasted seven innings with four hits allowed, two earned runs, two walks and eight strikeouts.

Paul Skenes ends his day in ELECTRIC fashion ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/mIJibzzIoH — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2024

The win improves the Pirates' record to 42-45, which puts them four games back from the final wild-card spot in the NL.