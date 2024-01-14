Pistons acquiring Mike Muscala, Danilo Gallinari from Wizards for Marvin Bagley, Isaiah Livers, picks

The Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards are making moves.

The Pistons are reportedly trading for Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari, sending Marvin Bagley, Isaiah Livers, and two second-round picks to the Wizards. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the picks are for the 2025 and 2026 drafts.

The Pistons and Wizards have 10 wins between them, but the Pistons are mired in a historically futile season. They're 3-36, a record that includes a record-tying 28-straight losses. For players and fans, the future must feel far away — least of all because there are still 43 games left in the 2023-24 season. But adding veterans like Gallinari and Muscala will give the Pistons a little more heft in the shooting department, which they definitely need. At the very least these players give the Pistons a better chance to win.

The 7-31 Wizards might end up getting more value out of those picks than the players. Bagley is a former second-overall pick, but that was almost six years ago and hasn't turned out to be the player many had hoped. Livers is averaging five points per game and is playing on average about 20 minutes a game.

These moves don't significantly reshape either team, but they put both in better positions than they were before. The Pistons are reportedly unloading Bagley's $12.5 million guaranteed salary in this deal, and the Wizards now have two second-round picks to use for themselves or as part of future trades. Every droplet adds to the flood, and these moves will help in the grand process of building a team that can win a championship someday — or at least win more than 10-15 games in a season.