Possible Rookie of the Year? Reed Sheppard impresses again in second Summer League game

2024 NBA Summer League - Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 12: Reed Sheppard #15 of the Houston Rockets looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers in first half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Rockets defeated the Lakers 99-80.

LAS VEGAS — Reed Sheppard, the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft, was one of the best players on the court Friday night in his first Summer League game. The former Kentucky guard stole the show against Bronny James and the Lakers, finishing with 23 points, five assists, four rebounds and three blocks in the Rockets' 99-80 win. That performance was a strong statement that Sheppard could be one of the best players in the draft class.

"It was a really fun game and great atmosphere," Sheppard said Friday night. "We had a really good week of practice, and at first, it's just getting into rhythm, shaking off the nerves, but as the game went on, I got more comfortable."

Sheppard's second game Sunday was just as impressive as his first. The Rockets squared off against the Wizards, featuring No. 2 pick Alex Sarr and No. 14 pick Bub Carrington. Carrington nearly had a triple-double in his first outing, finishing with 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Sunday's game was billed as a solid guard matchup, and both Sheppard and Carrington went to work early. Carrington had a bit of a streaky shooting night, but still finished with 18 points and five assists in the 109-91 loss. Sheppard finished with another killer stat line and looked like a seasoned player, finishing with 22 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals.

When Sheppard's shot wasn't falling early, he found ways to get to the rim or draw the defense for easy kick-out 3s. In the second half, he found Cam Whitmore for a backdoor cut in a halfcourt set that drew loud cheers from the crowd.

Reed Sheppard to Cam Whitmore 😱 pic.twitter.com/bMnk3LPvZG — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) July 14, 2024

In just two games, he's looking extremely comfortable in NBA spacing, being patient and playing with a lot of pace. Defensively, he's recovering off the switch, deflecting passes and getting blocks. It's still early, but even some of the best guards in the NBA are noticing his potential. Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young posted on X during Sunday's game, proclaiming, "Reed Sheppard nice y'all!!" And three of Sheppard's future Rockets teammates — Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason — watched from the baseline in the Thomas & Mack Center and were more than impressed.

"He's really good, I don't even know what to say," Thompson told Yahoo Sports about Sheppard. "He's a guy that makes all the right plays. He's a really good passer, can shoot it and defend. I'm excited."

Sheppard has the potential to be more than just a glue guy or the lead guard in the secondary unit. Sheppard could end up being a franchise starting guard with how well he's playing and his immense versatility on both ends of the court.

"The biggest thing for him is he's just getting more comfortable on the court," Rockets Summer League head coach Garrett Jackson said after the game. "I know he's a good player and he is confident, but especially with rookies, just being comfortable on the court, after that everything falls into place. I'm happy it's happening sooner rather than later."

Sheppard's role during his one year at Kentucky was significantly different. He came off the bench and played more off the ball alongside Rob Dillingham (who was drafted No. 8 overall to the Timberwolves). Sheppard shot extremely well, shooting 52.1% from 3-point range on nearly four attempts per game, and led the team in assists with 4.5 per game. His playmaking and off-ball movement was not nearly as polished as we're seeing in his first couple of Summer League games, and he credits his teammates and spacing as avenues for more freedom.

"I'm really just taking what's given to me at each play," Sheppard said. "We have a lot of good players that can space the floor, and it's opened things up for me. It's about making the right basketball play. If I'm the one open, shoot it. If I'm not, attack and get someone else open. I'm just trusting my teammates and making all the right basketball plays."

This is Whitmore's second season with the Rockets and he was named the 2023 Summer League MVP last year. The 6-foot-7 wing is, by far, one of the best players this Summer League and has found chemistry early with Sheppard. Whitmore is averaging 22.5 points in the first two games and has taken Sheppard aside numerous times to show him what Whitmore's seeing on both sides of the ball.

"It's really exciting to play with Reed and see what he can do on the floor," Whitmore said. "He can really do everything, even on the defensive end. Even though he's not the tallest at like 6-1 or 6-2, he can still get steals, get in the gaps, get in the passing lanes and he gets blocks. I love playing with him."

Summer League is always a time to assess new players and see how they fare in their first taste of the NBA. League executives and scouts watch other teams to see who potentially hit or missed on certain prospects. After two games, it's safe to say the Rockets got a good one with Sheppard, and he's proving to be a player who can come in right away and contribute in his first year.