Pro Bowl rosters announced: Patriots shut out for first time since 2000

The NFL Pro Bowl rosters arrived on Wednesday, setting the stage for the recently pared down event scheduled to take place in Orlando before the Super Bowl.
The rosters also reinforced what was quite apparent this season: the New England Patriots are far removed from their Tom Brady glory years. Not a single member of the Patriots were named to the AFC roster, which hadn't happened since 2000 according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.
The Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders were also shut out, though all of those teams could still have players make the game as replacements.
The AFC leading San Francisco 49ers led all teams in selections with nine, followed by the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys with seven each. Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa are set to start at quarterback, with MVP favorite Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes serving as reserves.
NFC:
◾️ Brock Purdy
◾️ Dak Prescott
◾️ Matthew Stafford
AFC:
◾️Tua Tagovailoa
◾️ Lamar Jackson
◾️ Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/SOhOviCdFm
A total of five rookies made the game as well: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, Denver Broncos wide receiver (and kick returner) Denzel Mims, Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon.
Here are the full rosters, with reserves italicized. The Pro Bowl is scheduled to take place on Feb. 1 and 4 in the form of flag football games and skill competitions.
AFC Pro Bowl roster
Quarterback
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami DolphinsLamar Jackson, Baltimore RavensPatrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Running back
Raheem Mostert, Miami DolphinsJames Cook, Buffalo BillsDerrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Fullback
Alec Ingold, Miami Dolphins
Wide receiver
Tyreek Hill, Miami DolphinsAmari Cooper, Cleveland BrownsKeenan Allen, Los Angeles ChargersJa'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Tight end
Travis Kelce, Kansas City ChiefsDavid Njoku, Cleveland Browns
Tackle
Laremy Tunsil, Houston TexansDion Dawkins, Buffalo BillsTerron Armstead, Miami Dolphins
Guard
Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis ColtsJoel Bitonio, Cleveland BrownsJoe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
Center
Creed Humphrey, Kansas City ChiefsTyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens
Defensive end
Myles Garrett, Cleveland BrownsMaxx Crosby, Las Vegas RaidersTrey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
Defensive tackle
Chris Jones, Kansas City ChiefsQuinnen Williams, New York JetsJustin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens
Outside linebacker
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh SteelersKhalil Mack, Los Angeles ChargersJosh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars
Inside linebacker
Roquan Smith, Baltimore RavensPatrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens
Cornerback
Pat Surtain II, Denver BroncosSauce Gardner, New York JetsJalen Ramsey, Miami DolphinsDenzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Free safety
Justin Simmons, Denver BroncosMinkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
Strong safety
Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
Punter
AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
Kicker
Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
Long snapper
Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars
Kick returner
Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos
Special teamer
Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC Pro Bowl roster
Quarterback
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ersDak Prescott, Dallas CowboysMatthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Running back
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ersD'Andre Swift, Philadelphia EaglesKyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Fullback
Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
Wide receiver
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas CowboysA.J. Brown, Philadelphia EaglesMike Evans, Tampa Bay BuccaneersPuka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Tight end
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ersSam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Tackle
Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ersLane Johnson, Philadelphia EaglesPenei Sewell, Detroit Lions
Guard
Zack Martin, Dallas CowboysChris Lindstrom, Atlanta FalconsLandon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles
Center
Jason Kelce, Philadelphia EaglesFrank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
Defensive end
Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ersMontez Sweat, Chicago BearsAidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
Defensive tackle
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles RamsDexter Lawrence, New York GiantsJavon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers
Outside linebacker
Micah Parsons, Dallas CowboysDanielle Hunter, Minnesota VikingsHaason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
Inside linebacker
Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ersBobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
Cornerback
DaRon Bland, Dallas CowboysCharvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ersJaylon Johnson, Chicago BearsDevon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks
Free safety
Jessie Bates, Atlanta Falcons
Strong safety
Budda Baker, Arizona CardinalsJulian Love, Seattle Seahawks
Punter
Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys
Kicker
Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
Long snapper
Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings
Kick returner
Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints
Special teamer
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit Lions