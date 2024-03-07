Puddles, absurd conditions mar (and aid) USWNT's wild win over Canada

Canada v United States: Semifinals - 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 06: Vanessa Gilles #14 of Canada goes for a tackle on Alex Morgan #7 of the United States during the first half of the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup semifinals at Snapdragon Stadium on March 06, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF) (Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

The U.S. women's national team beat Canada on penalties Wednesday night in a ridiculous Gold Cup semifinal that, by any reasonable measure, should not have been played.

Torrential rain soaked Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Standing water covered the field, and turned the first half into an utter farce. The ball wouldn't roll. Passes couldn't travel more than 10 yards.

One of those passes, from Canada's Vanessa Gilles, gifted the USWNT an opening goal. It hit a puddle at the top of the Canadian penalty box, and all but stopped on a dime. U.S. forward Jaedyn Shaw pounced.

JAEDYN SHAW RIDING THE STORMMMM 🔥🤩 pic.twitter.com/0gq2tkR2sa — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) March 7, 2024

Canada equalized late in the second half. U.S. forward Sophia Smith seemed to have won the game in extra time. But drama didn't end there. In stoppage time of extra time, U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher punched and missed at a cross, colliding instead with Gilles. After a minutes-long video review, Canada was awarded a penalty, which Adriana Leon converted in the 127th minute to level the match at 2-2.

In the shootout, Naeher redeemed herself. She saved three Canadian penalties to seal a wild win

The pressing question, though, for all 120-plus minutes, was why the game hadn't been delayed or called off in the first place.

"This is so insane," former USWNT star Julie Foudy wrote on X during the first half. "STOP THE MATCH."

The referee, Katia Garcia, seemed to consider that possibility. After several minutes of slipping and sliding and splashing, Garcia paused the game, picked up the ball, and jogged over toward the sideline, where the fourth official and match commissioner were stationed. Garcia rolled the ball. It stopped cold on the drench surface. Garcia held up her hands.

But then she picked it up and instructed players to resume the absurdity.

Soon, they resorted to kicking and chasing, to middle school soccer, if that.

Conditions on the pitch are unplayable. Players trying to make the ref aware the ball can not be controlled.



Can not see how the game continues right now. pic.twitter.com/tiF1uWPZp9 — SHE scores bangers (@SHEscoresbanger) March 7, 2024

Trinity Rodman chased down a Canadian mistake, but overran the ball — because she couldn't push it through a likely-inch-deep puddle.

This is just silly and probably dangerous honestly #USWNT pic.twitter.com/G0Tw6SWpCj — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 7, 2024

Lindsey Horan tried to play a long ball; she kicked standing water instead.

Lindsey Horan tried to play a long ball.



She kicked water instead. pic.twitter.com/rXKcvAKiNY — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) March 7, 2024

Both teams completed less than half of their first-half passes.

Most, if not all players got soaked, and spent stoppages trying to wring out their waterlogged, mud-splotched jerseys.

Nearly every single footstep brought rainwater splashing up into the fray, inhibiting anybody who tried to dribble.

Coaches worried about the participants. San Diego Wave head coach Casey Stoney tweeted at tournament organizers: "Player safety?????"

"Call the game," former USWNT midfielder Lauren Holiday wrote on X. "Don't wait another minute."

The game, though, was never even suspended. It's unclear who, exactly, made the decision to play on, or what criteria they used to make the decision.

A spokesman for CONCACAF — the North and Central American soccer governing body, which runs the Gold Cup — told Yahoo Sports in a statement: “It is solely at the discretion of the referee as to whether the field is safe and playable."

Multiple referees, however, explained that the decision is often made in conjunction with the match commissioner — or even by the match commissioner and other CONCACAF officials.

Christina Unkel, a former ref who worked at the highest levels of American and international soccer, said on the CBS Sports broadcast: "Practically speaking ... that [decision] is almost out of our control when it comes to these types of competitions."

Rain seemed to relent at halftime. Stadium staffers wielding brooms rushed to push some of the standing water toward sidelines. The second half was slightly less farcical, though still extremely messy — and delayed for a few minutes by technical problems with the referee communication systems.

It was also relatively even, and in the 82nd minute, Canada got the equalizer it probably deserved. Jordyn Huitema overpowered Emily Fox at the back post. Her header left U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher helpless.

JORDYN HUITEMA WITH THE EQUALIZER 😱🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/Yz628rXzXB — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) March 7, 2024

In extra time, with the field somewhat less inundated, the U.S. recovered. Rose Lavelle flicked a header into the path of Smith, a fellow second-half substitute. Smith picked out the corner of the net.

Canada's late penalty nullified it. But Naeher's shootout saves sent the USWNT to Sunday's final, where they'll meet Brazil (8:15 p.m. ET, Paramount+, ESPN Deportes)

They will remember Wednesday night with incredulity. They will bookmark it as a preposterous chapter in this eventful regional rivalry.

But they'll also have to forget it. They learned almost nothing tactically or technically — because, as CBS color analyst Lori Lindsey casually noted during extra time, "not much soccer has been played."