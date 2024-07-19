QB J.J. McCarthy reportedly signing 4-year, $21.85M fully guaranteed contract with Vikings

NFL: JUN 05 Minnesota Vikings Minicamp EAGAN, MN - JUNE 05: Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) makes a pass during Minnesota Vikings Minicamp on June 5, 2024, at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, MN.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is reportedly signing his NFL rookie deal with the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, which will be a four-year, $21.85 million contract that is fully guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McCarthy, the Michigan product who the Vikings selected No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL draft, will get a $12.71 million signing bonus and the contract will feature a fifth-year team option.

With the Chicago Bears signing top pick Caleb Williams and the Vikings taking care of McCarthy, that leaves Vikings' outside linebacker Dallas Turner and Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims as the only two players from the 2024 NFL draft class who are unsigned as training camps get underway.

This story will be updated.

