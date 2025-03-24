The quarterback carousel continues to wait for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision

Most of NFL free agency is, practically speaking, done. It has been done for more than a week.

There are some veteran receivers still deciding on their next team and a few other veterans who can contribute, but there's not much left among the top free agents. Teams executed their plans, players signed, and most of the league is on to draft preparation.

And then there's Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers is taking his time making a decision. That gets a little more curious or obnoxious, depending on your perspective, because he doesn't have many options left.

But there are still teams and players that need to hear what Rodgers' decision is before mapping out their next moves. And there hasn't been much indication of what Rodgers will do. Like it or not though, it's not like a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers has a lot of choice but to wait.

Aaron Rodgers' options

Two weeks after the so-called legal tampering period began in NFL free agency and there was a flurry of moves, Rodgers is stuck without too many realistic choices. But the retirement option is why there's intrigue.

There was a lot of attention paid to the possibility of Rodgers going down the Brett Favre path of Green Bay Packers to New York Jets to Minnesota Vikings, but the Vikings shot that down. They're going with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy.

While teams like the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans have quarterback questions, those might get solved in the draft. There has been no indication the Titans have any interest in signing a veteran starter, which seems to indicate they're taking Cam Ward with the first overall pick. The Browns need to fix their quarterback situation but there hasn't been much speculation that Rodgers is a possibility there. Cleveland has the second pick of the NFL Draft.

Unless there's a surprise entrant in the sweepstakes, Rodgers' choices seem to be the Steelers, New York Giants or retirement.

The Steelers, as has been the case since the start of free agency, are still the most obvious choice. Pittsburgh doesn't have a great alternate option. For Rodgers, it's by far his best chance to be with a team that can make the playoffs. The two sides had a long meeting last Friday.

But, as is Rodgers' wont, the NFL world waits.

Rodgers still deciding

Rodgers has to make this decision carefully — it's likely the final stop in what has been one of the greatest careers in NFL history — but it also doesn't seem like there's that much more to consider. The Steelers give him the best chance to make it back to the playoffs, the Giants give him the opportunity to start and not move out of New York and retirement is possible for any 41-year-old quarterback.

It's not just the Steelers and Giants waiting. Russell Wilson is also undecided, perhaps because the Steelers might have to reunite with him if Rodgers doesn't sign with them. If Rodgers goes to the Steelers, the Giants and Browns could be back in play for Wilson. The Atlanta Falcons still have Kirk Cousins and Rodgers' decision could force a desperate team to ask Atlanta about Cousins' availability in a trade. Other veterans like Carson Wentz are in a bit of a holding pattern too.

It's not the first time the NFL has waited on Rodgers to make a decision regarding his future. It can be annoying at times, and has to create some anxiety for the teams involved. But that won't change the timeline. We'll find out Rodgers' next move when he's good and ready.