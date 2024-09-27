Quiz: Hoda Kotb says goodbye to 'Today,' 'Grotesquerie' scores a football player, 'Dancing With the Stars' sends celebrities home

Hoda Kotb FILE - Hoda Kotb appears on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) (Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

By Laura Clark, Yahoo Entertainment

In case you missed it, longtime Today show anchor Hoda Kotb announced she will be leaving the NBC morning talk show in early 2025. In other TV news, Ryan Murphy's new FX horror series Grotesquerie features a famous gridiron champion in the show. Speaking of celebrities, Dancing With the Stars said goodbye to two notable contestants in its first episode of the season.

How well have you kept up with entertainment headlines? Take our quiz to find out.

(And if you need a refresher on what's happened this week in the world of celebrity, movies, TV, music and more, check out our entertainment coverage.)

Good luck!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!