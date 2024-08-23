Quiz: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck call it quits, the DNC sees stars in Chicago, Taylor Swift ends European leg of 'Eras Tour'

Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. "The Flash" - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: (L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash" at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

By Laura Clark, Yahoo Entertainment

In case you missed it, the Bennifer 2.0 era has come to a close as Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from husband Ben Affleck on Tuesday. Speaking of eras, Taylor Swift wrapped the European leg of her "Eras Tour" in London this week, inviting a few musical friends to join her onstage at Wembley Stadium. The Democratic National Convention also wraps this week. Celebrities supporting presidential candidate Kamala Harris joined delegates in Chicago to endorse the current vice president and her own VP pick, Tim Walz.

How well have you kept up with entertainment headlines? Take our quiz to find out.

(And if you need a refresher — no judgment! — on what's happened this week in the world of celebrity, movies, TV, music and more, check out our entertainment coverage.)

Good luck!

