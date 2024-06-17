Quiz: Most Americans are overconfident in their ability to spot fake news. Are you one of them?

Over the past few years, misinformation and distrust in the media have become hot-button issues for Americans. As many as three in every four Americans overestimate how well they can spot misinformation, researchers for the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found in 2021. As artificial intelligence gets thrown into the mix, it's become harder than ever for the average internet user to discern real from fake.

Yahoo News spoke to Isabelle Frances-Wright, the director of technology and society at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a nonprofit dedicated to researching and analyzing extremism and misinformation online, to create a quiz for Yahoo readers to test their digital literacy skills.

Test your knowledge to see how well American internet users are — or aren’t — protected online.