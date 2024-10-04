Quiz: 'Nobody Wants This' heats up streaming charts, steamy 'Babygirl' trailer drops, 'Rings of Power' Season 2 comes to a close

NOBODY WANTS THIS, from left: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, (Season 1, ep. 102, aired Sept. 26, 2024). photo: ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection (©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection)

By Cassie Morris, Yahoo Entertainment

In case you missed it, new rom-com series Nobody Wants This featured the perfect on-screen kiss (and landed among Netflix's top 10 series this week). In other steamy news, the trailer for Nicole Kidman's upcoming film Babygirl dropped on Tuesday. Also in the spotlight is the season finale of Rings of Power, which revealed some shocking deaths and character identities.

How well have you kept up with entertainment headlines? Take our quiz to find out.

(And if you need a refresher on what's happened this week in the world of celebrity, movies, TV, music and more, check out our entertainment coverage.)

Good luck!

