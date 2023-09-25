Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in concussion protocol following Week 3 loss to Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the Las Vegas Raiders is slow to get up after being injured against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images) (Sam Morris/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is reportedly in the NFL's concussion protocol following the team's Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Garoppolo took four sacks in the 23-18 loss, and was hit a total of eight times by Steelers defenders. He was not available to speak to the media after the game, likely because he was already in concussion protocol.

#Raiders coach Josh McDaniels tells reporters that QB Jimmy Garoppolo is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2023

It's unclear when Garoppolo potentially sustained the injury. Garoppolo took a number of big hits during the contest, one of which resulted in Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick receiving a roughing the passer penalty.

Garoppolo laid on the ground for a few seconds following that hit.

Minkah Fitzpatrick’s sack on Jimmy Garoppolo was called back on a flag for roughing the passer…



Good call or bad call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/nHpb3ulaec — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 25, 2023

Garoppolo stayed in the game after that hit, and threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams a few minutes later. He also led the team on another drive at the end of the game that resulted in a field goal. Garoppolo finished with 324 passing yards. He threw two touchdowns and three interceptions in the loss.

This story will be updated.