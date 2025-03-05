Raiders sign Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby to 3-year extension reportedly valued at $106.5M

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 8: Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders stretches prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 8, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Wednesday that they have signed Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby to a multi-year extension.

Per ESPN, the extension is for three years and $106.5 million with $91.5 in guaranteed money.