Rangers Hall of Fame broadcaster Eric Nadel returns to booth after leaving to address his mental health

Eric Nadel, FILE -Texas Rangers radio sports announcer Eric Nadel waves to cheering fans as he emcee's a pregame ceremony honoring Adrian Beltre before a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Hall of Fame broadcaster Eric Nadel said Wednesday, March 22, 2023 that he will miss the start of his 29th season as the lead voice on Texas Rangers radio broadcasts while getting treatment for some mental health issues. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

Longtime Texas Rangers broadcaster Eric Nadel will return to the booth Friday after he took a leave of absence before the beginning of the season to address his mental health, the team's executive vice president of public affairs announced.

Nadel, 72, missed the first 109 games of the season after he stepped away on Mar. 23 to receive treatment for depression, anxiety and insomnia. He's called Rangers games since 1979 and has been in the team's broadcast booth for the past 44 years.

"I am delighted to be back on the air tonight and am eternally grateful to the Rangers' ownership and management for their patience, understanding and generosity," Nadel said, via the Dallas Morning News. "A huge thank you to my broadcast partners for making it possible for me to take the time I needed. And my heart goes out to all the Rangers fans for their love, support, and prayers."

Jared Sandler took over duties with Nadel's broadcast partner Matt Hicks during Nadel's time away from the booth.

Nadel was inducted into the Texas Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991 and the Rangers Hall of Fame in 2012. He won the Texas Sportscaster of the Year Award seven times from 1999 to 2011 and the Associated Press' Best Play-by-Play in Texas three times.

Nadel also won the 2014 Frick Award, given to a baseball broadcaster for "major contributions to baseball." Other Frick Award recipients include Al Michaels, Tim McCarver, Bob Costas and Dick Enberg.