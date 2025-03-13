Ranking Mike Breen's greatest double 'bang' calls: Knicks' Mikal Bridges joins exclusive list with epic game-winner in OT

If my math is correct Mikal Bridges' game-winner for the New York Knicks on Wednesday marked the 10th double "bang" call of broadcaster Mike Breen's career. Breen is the play-by-play man for the Knicks on MSG Network and for the NBA on ESPN, and the "bang" is a signature of 21st century basketball. The double "bang" is even more rare and calls for an emergency power ranking of all 10 instances in history.

10. Oct. 20, 2021: Marcus Smart, Celtics at Knicks

It was opening night, and Breen was a little excited, but he had to make a double "bang" call against his beloved Knicks and for Boston's Marcus Smart, of all people, in Madison Square Garden. Smart's game-tying 3 sent the game to the first of two overtimes. The Celtics ultimately lost to the Knicks, 138-134.

9. Dec. 25, 2024: Stephen Curry, Warriors vs. Lakers

Who wouldn't love a double "bang" on Christmas and from Stephen Curry, who fittingly is the only multi-time recipient of Breen's call. A three-timer in that regard. Unfortunately for Curry, this one came in a loss, as he left too much time on the clock for a winning layup from the Lakers' Austin Reaves.

8. Jan. 27, 2024: Stephen Curry, Warriors vs. Lakers

It's OK, since Curry made this game-winner against those same Lakers 11 months earlier. Bonus points for the single "bang" for Klay Thompson earlier in the game. This one was almost too easy for Curry, though.

7. Jan. 19, 2019: Eric Gordon, Rockets vs. Lakers

Just a wild shot. Eric Gordon double-clutched in Rajon Rondo's face to force overtime against the Lakers, who have been snakebitten in a whopping 30% of Breen's double "bang" calls. Gordon's Rockets went on to win the game in overtime, 138-134.

6. March 3, 2023: Julius Randle, Knicks at Heat

This is the most Julius Randle game-winner of all time, complete with not one but two near turnovers in a span of 12 seconds. He didn't need a 3 and turned plenty of time into a desperation off-balance attempt. If only this had happened in Madison Square Garden. Any Breen "bang" just hits different in that building.

5. Aug. 23, 2020: Luka Dončić, Mavericks vs. Clippers

Our first glimpse of the magic that Luka Dončić would provide in the years to come. And of course it came on a step-back 3-pointer. It punctuated a 43-point effort in Game 4 of a first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers. If only it had not happened in a bubble during a global pandemic.

4. March 12, 2025: Mikal Bridges, Knicks vs. Blazers

An absolute perfect game-winner. If only the Knicks did not need it to beat the Blazers.

3. Feb. 27, 2016: Stephen Curry, Warriors vs. Thunder

The defining 3-pointer for the greatest shooter to ever live. A 32-footer to win it in overtime. It came in the midst of Curry's unanimous MVP campaign for a record-setting 73-win team against the Thunder, who would later push the Warriors to seven games in the 2016 Western Conference finals. This was the showcase for his brilliant basketball season. And it was his 12th 3 of the game, tying a record at the time.

2. May 21, 2024: Jaylen Brown, Celtics vs. Pacers

As Doris Burke later added on the broadcast, "incredible shotmaking by Jaylen Brown." The stakes were enormous in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals for a Celtics team that would go on to win the title.

1. April 22, 2024: Donte DiVincenzo, Knicks vs. 76ers

The perfect set of circumstances for a double "bang." A beloved Knicks team in Game 2 of a first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. They trailed 101-96 in MSG when Jalen Brunson's 3-pointer cut the deficit to two with 27 seconds left. No "bang" for that one, but a wild sequence gave Donte DiVincenzo two clean looks at the go-ahead 3 in the waning seconds, the second of which delivered the goods.