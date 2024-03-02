Raptors star Scottie Barnes out indefinitely with broken hand in loss to Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors TORONTO, CANADA - MARCH 1: Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles against Trayce Jackson-Davis #32 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half of their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on March 1, 2024 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors will be without Scottie Barns for the foreseeable future.

Barnes broke his left hand in the Raptors’ 120-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night and is now out indefinitely, the team announced. More specifically, Barnes fractured the third metacarpal bone in his left hand.

Raptors say Scottie Barnes has sustained a fracture to the third metacarpal bone of his left hand and is out indefinitely. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2024

Barnes appeared to injure his left hand late in the second quarter after it appeared to be kicked by teammate Immanuel Quickley as they tried to defend a shot at the rim. Barnes jumped up and smacked his right hand on the rim, but then immediately grabbed for his left hand and screamed out in clear pain.

He was subbed out of the game just before halftime, and did not return.

Scottie Barnes is OUT for the remainder of Raptors-Warriors due to a left-hand injury.



Here's the play where Barnes sustained the injury:pic.twitter.com/1wwKpAhTmp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 2, 2024

Barnes finished with 10 points and six assists in 16 minutes in the loss.

Barnes entered Friday night’s game averaging a career-high 20 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists this season, his third in the league. The 22-year-old, who the Raptors took with the No. 4 overall pick in 2021, earned his first All-Star nod this season, too.

Though the Raptors took a three point lead into the break, the Warriors held Toronto to just 19 points in the third quarter before surging ahead to grab the 15 point win late. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 25 points while shooting 7-of-15 from the 3-point line, and Jonathan Kuminga added 24 points. The Warriors, now 32-27 on the season, have won three straight and five of six coming out of the All-Star break.

R.J. Barrett led Toronto with 23 points while shooting 9-of-16 from the field. Kelly Olynyk, who started the second half in place of Barnes, finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Immanuel Quickley added 12 points and 11 assists.

