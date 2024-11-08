Ravens exploit bad Bengals defense in TNF & biggest QB surprises this season | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab break down the Baltimore Ravens 35-34 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Joe Burrow & Ja’Maar Chase put up huge numbers, but it wasn’t enough to get past an MVP-like Lamar Jackson and a Ravens team that just might be in the best position to make it to the Super Bowl than they ever have been.

The trio share which quarterbacks won and lost at the trade deadline earlier this week. For Jared Goff it’s a win, as the Lions grabbed a defensive piece in Za’Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns to aid in their Super Bowl pursuit. Meanwhile Dak Prescott & Deshaun Watson are trade deadline losers as the Browns parted with Amari Cooper and the Cowboys seemingly settled for Jonathan Mingo.

Fitz, C Rob & Frank give out some midseason QB awards such as their QB MVP, biggest surprise QB of the season (both good and bad) and the biggest QB disappointment.

(1:35) Cincinnati @ Baltimore recap

(26:28) Trade deadline QB winners

(36:11) Trade deadline QB losers

(48:46) Midseason QB awards

Inside Coverage would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

