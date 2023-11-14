Report: Brewers to name bench coach Pat Murphy as next manager

Kansas City Royals v Milwaukee Brewers MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 13: Pat Murphy bench coach of the Milwaukee Brewers before the game against the Kansas City Royals at American Family Field on May 13, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) (John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers have their next manager.

The Brewers are expected to name bench coach Pat Murphy as their next manager in the coming days, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Murphy, who has been the Brewers' bench coach since 2015, will replace Craig Counsell in Milwaukee. Counsell left the Brewers earlier this month for the Chicago Cubs, who split with manager David Ross.

