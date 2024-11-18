Report: Charlotte fires head coach Biff Poggi in middle of 2nd season

Tulane v Charlotte CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 31: Head Coach Biff Poggi of the Charlotte 49ers looks on during the first half of a football game against the Tulane Green Wave at Jerry Richardson Stadium on October 31, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images) (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Biff Poggi's time in Charlotte has come to an end.

Charlotte fired Poggi on Monday afternoon after he spent less than two seasons with the program, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sources: Charlotte has fired coach Biff Poggi. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 18, 2024

Tim Brewster will take over as the team's interim coach for the rest of the season. Brewster worked as the tight ends coach and the associate head coach under Poggi.

Poggi is now the fifth coach in the AAC to be fired this year, joining East Carolina, Temple and Rice. FAU fired coach Tom Herman earlier on Monday, too.

The decision to split with Poggi came just days after Charlotte fell in a blowout 59-24 loss to South Florida. That marked the fourth straight loss for the 49ers, who were officially eliminated from bowl contention.

Poggi went just 6-16 in his two seasons at Charlotte, and he never won more than three games in a single season. It marked his first head coaching job in college football. He was previously an associate head coach at Michigan under former head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Poggi was just the third full-time head coach in Charlotte football history after the program was revived in 2013. The school has been to just a single bowl game, and the 49ers have had just one winning season. They went 7-6 in 2019 under coach Will Healy, though they fell in the Bahamas Bowl that year. Poggi took over as the team moved into the AAC after spending its first eight seasons in existance in CUSA.

The 49ers have two games left this season. They'll take on FAU next on Saturday before hosting UAB to end the season.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.