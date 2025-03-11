Report: Derek Barnett returning to Texans

NFL: NOV 18 Texans at Cowboys ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 18: Houston Texans DE Derek Barnett gets ready for action during game featuring the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys on November 18, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

Defensive end Derek Barnett is returning to the Houston Texans on a one-year, $5 million deal, NFL Network reports.

Barnett, 28, recorded five sacks, seven quarterback hits and 26 combined tackles for the Texans last season.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!