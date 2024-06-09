Report: Former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller retires from NFL at 31 after 1 season with Giants

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller has retired from the NFL at 31 years old after a single season with the New York Giants, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Waller informed the Giants of his decision prior to the start of their minicamp, per the report.

