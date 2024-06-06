Report: Lakers targeting UConn's Dan Hurley for head coaching job

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - National Championship GLENDALE, ARIZONA - APRIL 08: Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies celebrates Connecticut Huskies winning their six championship after the National College Basketball Championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Stadium on April 08, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Dan Hurley could be heading to the NBA.

According to ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers are targeting Hurley as the team’s next coach. UConn has won back-to-back NCAA tournaments under Hurley over the last two seasons. The Lakers are looking for a coach to replace Darvin Ham after getting eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets this spring.

Former Duke and NBA player J.J. Redick had been seen as the frontrunner for the Lakers job in recent days. But the Lakers are reportedly preparing to offer Hurley a “massive” contract for him to come to the NBA.

