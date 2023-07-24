Report: Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson day-to-day after being carted off at training camp

Philadelphia Eagles v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 03: C.J. Gardner-Johnson #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball after an interception against the Houston Texans during the second half at NRG Stadium on November 3, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, one of the big offseason acquisitions for the Detroit Lions, has reportedly been injured at training camp.

According to multiple reports, Gardner-Johnson injured his right leg during light drills Monday and had to be carted off the field when he wasn't able to put any weight on it. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that it was a non-contact injury.

Gardner-Johnson, 26, signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Lions in March after helping the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles make it all the way to the Super Bowl (where they lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs). He pulled in six interceptions last season, tied for the NFL lead, and had a five-game interception streak. That's even more impressive when you consider that he missed five games during the season due to a lacerated kidney.

With defense a major issue, the Lions brought in Gardner-Johnson to take their newly revamped secondary to another level. He was expected to star as their top nickel back this season.

And he might still do that yet. Pelissero reported later on Monday that CJGJ's injury might not be as serious as it first seemed.

ESPN's Field Yates had even better news later on Monday: MRIs of Gardner-Johnson's knee reportedly showed no structural damage and he's day-to-day. If you listen hard, you can hear the entire state of Michigan let out a huge sigh of relief.

