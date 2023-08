New England Patriots place-kicker Nick Folk (6) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (George Walker IV/AP)

The New England Patriots are trading kicker Nick Folk to the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. The Titans are reportedly sending a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Patriots in return.

Folk, 38, is one of the NFL's longest-tenured kickers. He's played 15 seasons since 2007 for the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patriots. He's spent the last four seasons in New England.