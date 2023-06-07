Report: Phoenix Suns to release star Chris Paul after 3 seasons

DENVER NUGGETS VS PHOENIX SUNS, NBA PLAYOFFS DENVER, CO - APRIL 29: Chris Paul (3) of the Phoenix Suns stands on the court during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Chris Paul is headed for free agency.

The Phoenix Suns opted to waive Paul on Wednesday afternoon, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. The move will officially make Paul a free agent this offseason.

Paul spent the last three seasons with the Suns. He averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds last season while helping lead the team to the Western Conference semifinals for a second straight season.

Paul had two years left on his four-year, $120 million deal with the franchise.

The Suns were knocked out of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets, however, and the franchise opted to fire coach Monty Williams. The team opted to hire former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel to replace him earlier this month.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

