Report: Phoenix Suns to release star Chris Paul after 3 seasons

DENVER NUGGETS VS PHOENIX SUNS, NBA PLAYOFFS DENVER, CO - APRIL 29: Chris Paul (3) of the Phoenix Suns stands on the court during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Chris Paul is headed for free agency.

The Phoenix Suns opted to waive Paul on Wednesday afternoon, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. The move will officially make Paul a free agent this offseason.

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns have notified star Chris Paul that he will be waived, making the future Hall of Famer one of the top free agents this offseason, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 7, 2023

Paul spent the last three seasons with the Suns. He averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds last season while helping lead the team to the Western Conference semifinals for a second straight season.

Paul had two years left on his four-year, $120 million deal with the franchise.

The Suns were knocked out of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets, however, and the franchise opted to fire coach Monty Williams. The team opted to hire former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel to replace him earlier this month.

