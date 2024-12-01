Report: Purdue fires Ryan Walters after 1-11 season

Purdue’s disastrous 2024 season has led to a coaching change.
According to ESPN, the school is firing coach Ryan Walters after his second season. Purdue was 1-11 in 2024 and just 5-19 in Walters' two seasons in charge.
