Report: Ryan Garcia tests positive for banned PED after win over Devin Haney

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia celebrates after defeating Devin Haney in a fight at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images) (Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

Ryan Garcia’s win over Devin Haney is now in question.

Garcia tested positive for a banned performance enhancing drug in a test taken related to his majority decision win over Haney , according to multiple reports on Wednesday night. Garcia reportedly tested positive for Ostarine in his Voluntary Anti-Doping Association test that was taken ahead of the fight

Garcia now has 10 days to request that his B-sample be tested. According to ESPN’s Mike Copinger, Garcia’s first test also screened positive for 19-norandrosterone, which is another banned substance, though that is unconfirmed.

Ryan Garcia tested positive for the PED Ostarine the day before and the day of his upset win over Devin Haney, per a VADA letter obtained by ESPN. Garcia has 10 days to request his B-sample be tested. A-sample also screened positive for 19-norandrosterone but unconfirmed. — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 2, 2024

Garcia, 25, stunned Haney and came up with three knockdowns in his majority decision win at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn last month. The WBC super lightweight title was supposed to be on the line, but Garcia was 3.2 pounds over the limit at the weigh-in. Haney, despite his loss, retained the title belt.

Sweet Chin Music 🎶



Here are all 3 knockdowns @RyanGarcia delivered to @Realdevinhaney to secure the win.#HaneyGarcia pic.twitter.com/18obAwynEE — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 21, 2024

The loss was Haney’s first of his career. He now holds a 31-1 record with 15 KOs.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.