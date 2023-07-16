Report: Suns trade Cam Payne to Spurs, sign Bol Bol to 1-year deal, swap 2026 picks with Magic

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

In a series of moves Sunday, the Phoenix Suns traded Cam Payne to the San Antonio Spurs, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Suns also reportedly signed Bol Bol from the Orlando Magic to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In addition to getting Bol from the Magic, Wojnarowski reported the Suns are acquiring three future second-round picks from the team for a 2026 first-round picks swap.

This story will be updated.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!